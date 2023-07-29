Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  6. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
17
Kavala Prefecture
17
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 600,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 620,000

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir