Pool Residential properties for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
5 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of one …
€1,000,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
€5,00M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
€485,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Skala Marion, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€485,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€1,000,000

