Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
488
Kavala Prefecture
488
Thassos
15
Limenaria
10
Eleftheroupoli
8
Keramoti
4
64 properties total found
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 408 m²
A three-level cottage with an area of 408 square meters on the picturesque island of Tasos i…
€400,000
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement cons…
€300,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Caval. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The f…
€300,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 2 b…
€345,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Avramylia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Avramylia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€345,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of a li…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€630,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …
€300,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
€450,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
€630,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor c…
€480,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 330 sq.m in Caval. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourth…
€450,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 196 sq.m in Kavala. The first floor consists of a …
€850,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of one…
€500,000
5 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of one …
€1,000,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
€5,00M
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
€430,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story townhouse with an area of 177 sq.m is for sale in the suburbs of Kavala. The f…
€400,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
€485,000
House with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 240 m²
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
€605,000
House with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 210 m²
For sale cottage with a small plot on one of the most beautiful islands in the Aegean Sea, T…
€500,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a livi…
€1,20M
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€215,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Skala Marion, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
€890,000
6 room house with sea view, with garden, with fireplace in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6 room house with sea view, with garden, with fireplace
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Floor -1
€2,50M
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
€500,000
Cottage 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
€605,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
€220,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
€400,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
€265,000

