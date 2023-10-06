UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Kavala Regional Unit
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
57 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkinochori, Greece
4
1
100 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€120,000
1
Recommend
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
408 m²
A three-level cottage with an area of 408 square meters on the picturesque island of Tasos i…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2
140 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement cons…
€300,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
7
180 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Caval. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The f…
€300,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
230 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 2 b…
€345,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
126 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of a li…
€630,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Skala Sotiros, Greece
4
2
126 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€630,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5
190 m²
2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …
€300,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3
130 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
€450,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6
340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
€630,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3
270 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor c…
€480,000
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1
550 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
€5,00M
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8
240 m²
4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
€430,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
177 m²
3
A three-story townhouse with an area of 177 sq.m is for sale in the suburbs of Kavala. The f…
€400,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5
270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
€485,000
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
240 m²
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
€605,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5
250 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of one…
€500,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2
100 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of a l…
€350,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8
340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a livi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Zygos, Greece
7
3
250 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€500,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
6
240 m²
2
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
€605,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
2
1
213 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
6
1
250 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€220,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Marion, Greece
1
408 m²
3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
€400,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
1
120 m²
2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
€160,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
2
1
70 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€165,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Potos, Greece
5
3
270 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€485,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
3
1
75 m²
1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€120,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia, Greece
4
1
140 m²
2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5
1
180 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€140,000
Recommend
