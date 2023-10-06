Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

57 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kokkinochori, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkinochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€120,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 408 m²
A three-level cottage with an area of 408 square meters on the picturesque island of Tasos i…
€400,000
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement cons…
€300,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Caval. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The f…
€300,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 2 b…
€345,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of a li…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€630,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …
€300,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
€450,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
€630,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor c…
€480,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
€5,00M
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
€430,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story townhouse with an area of 177 sq.m is for sale in the suburbs of Kavala. The f…
€400,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
€485,000
House with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 240 m²
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
€605,000
5 room house with parking, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of one…
€500,000
2 room house with parking, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house with parking, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of a l…
€350,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a livi…
€1,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€500,000
Cottage 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
€605,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
€220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€220,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
€400,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
€160,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€165,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€485,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
€300,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€140,000

