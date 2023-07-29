Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
230
Kavala Prefecture
230
Limenaria
9
Thassos
9
Krinides
6
Keramoti
3
Municipality of Nestos
3
House To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Kaval at the construction stage. Tynhouse is …
€ 620,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
A townhouse of 150 sq.m for sale in Kaval is under construction. Tynhouse is located on 3 le…
€ 550,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Kaval at the construction stage. Tynhouse is …
€ 600,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 620,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 600,000
5 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of one …
€ 1,000,000
House in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
€ 5,000,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
€ 485,000
3 room house in Skala Marion, Greece
3 room house
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
€ 890,000
3 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor -1
Nea Iraklitsa SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2,, New B…
€ 310,000
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 485,000
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
€ 5,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 1,000,000

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir