Seaview Houses for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

230
Kavala Prefecture
230
Limenaria
9
Thassos
9
Krinides
6
Keramoti
3
Municipality of Nestos
3
House
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2
140 m²
€ 300,000
Recommend
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
160 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Kaval at the construction stage. Tynhouse is …
€ 620,000
Recommend
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
150 m²
3
A townhouse of 150 sq.m for sale in Kaval is under construction. Tynhouse is located on 3 le…
€ 550,000
Recommend
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
160 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Kaval at the construction stage. Tynhouse is …
€ 600,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
4
3
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 550,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
4
3
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 620,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
4
3
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 600,000
Recommend
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
7
180 m²
3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Caval. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The f…
€ 300,000
Recommend
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
230 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 2 b…
€ 345,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avramylia, Greece
5
3
2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€ 345,000
Recommend
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
126 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of a li…
€ 630,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Skala Sotiros, Greece
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 630,000
Recommend
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5
190 m²
2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …
€ 300,000
Recommend
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3
130 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
€ 450,000
Recommend
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6
340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
€ 600,000
Recommend
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3
270 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor c…
€ 480,000
Recommend
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3
196 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 196 sq.m in Kavala. The first floor consists of a …
€ 850,000
Recommend
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
250 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of one…
€ 500,000
Recommend
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
7
300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of one …
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1
550 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
€ 5,000,000
Recommend
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8
240 m²
4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
€ 430,000
Recommend
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4
177 m²
3
A three-story townhouse with an area of 177 sq.m is for sale in the suburbs of Kavala. The f…
€ 400,000
Recommend
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5
270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
€ 485,000
Recommend
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
240 m²
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
€ 605,000
Recommend
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
210 m²
For sale cottage with a small plot on one of the most beautiful islands in the Aegean Sea, T…
€ 500,000
Recommend
6 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8
340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a livi…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
3 room house
Skala Marion, Greece
3
220 m²
-1
Skala Marion SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 220 m2, 2 Levels, New buildin…
€ 890,000
Recommend
6 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6
700 m²
-1
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3
109 m²
-1
Nea Iraklitsa SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 109 m2,, New B…
€ 310,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
€ 170,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
