Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

58 properties total found
2 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
€ 300,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Kaval at the construction stage. Tynhouse is …
€ 620,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
A townhouse of 150 sq.m for sale in Kaval is under construction. Tynhouse is located on 3 le…
€ 550,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 160 sq.m in Kaval at the construction stage. Tynhouse is …
€ 600,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 620,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€ 600,000
5 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Caval. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The f…
€ 300,000
4 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 2 b…
€ 345,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of a li…
€ 630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 630,000
4 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …
€ 300,000
2 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
€ 450,000
4 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The basement consists of one bedroom, one show…
€ 600,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor c…
€ 480,000
House in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 550 sq.m in Caval. The windows offer magnificent views of the…
€ 5,000,000
4 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
€ 430,000
4 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story townhouse with an area of 177 sq.m is for sale in the suburbs of Kavala. The f…
€ 400,000
3 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of 2 be…
€ 485,000
House in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 240 m²
On the island of Tasos, a separate house of 240 sq.m is for sale. The house consists of two …
€ 605,000
5 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of one…
€ 500,000
2 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of a l…
€ 350,000
6 room house in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a livi…
€ 1,200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€ 500,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
€ 605,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 220,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
€ 285,000
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
€ 160,000
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 485,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
€ 300,000

