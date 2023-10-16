Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
234
Kavala Prefecture
234
Thassos
11
Limenaria
9
Eleftheroupoli
4
Keramoti
3
244 properties total found
3 room house with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11387 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €310.000 . This 164 sq. m. …
€310,000
3 room house with storage, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11385 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €275.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€275,000
House in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
 Kavala, Center: A single-family house for sale in a very central location, 55 sq.m. Needs c…
€60,000
5 room house in Domatia, Greece
5 room house
Domatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
 Pierea, Rooms: 200 sq.m. corner Detached house for sale. in 534 sq.m. 2-level plot with aut…
€120,000
2 room house with garage, with garden, with storage in Kallirachi, Greece
2 room house with garage, with garden, with storage
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11380 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Kallirachi for €130.000 . This 100 sq. m. H…
€130,000
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11379 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €290.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€290,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kokkinochori, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkinochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€120,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Property Code: HPS4217 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €548.000 . This 223 …
€548,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: HPS4213 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €588.000 . This 165 …
€588,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
House with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 408 m²
A three-level cottage with an area of 408 square meters on the picturesque island of Tasos i…
€400,000
2 room house in Philippi, Greece
2 room house
Philippi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
Krya Nera, Philippi, Krinides: For sale in 750 sq.m. plot, airy Detached House. On the first…
€120,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11326 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Panagia for €130.000 . This 164 sq. m. furni…
€130,000
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The basement cons…
€300,000
2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros - Sougelo: For sale corner Maisonette 100 sq.m. 2 levels without heat…
€65,000
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace in Sotiras, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Sotiras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11310 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Sotiras for €250.000 . This 130 sq. m. furni…
€250,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Astrida, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Astrida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11309 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for €280.000 Exclusivity. This 70 sq…
€280,000
2 room house in Potos, Greece
2 room house
Potos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
house for sale, Limenaria, THASOU, in very good condition. It is located in a central point …
€140,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Caval. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The f…
€300,000
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace in Megalos Prinos, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11300 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €130.000 . This 150 sq. m…
€130,000
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Kaval. The first floor consists of 2 b…
€345,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Avramylia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Avramylia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€345,000
3 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
 PHILIPPI, AMYGDALEONAS: Detached detached house for sale, unfinished 210 sq.m. (186 square …
€150,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale under construction Maisonette 97 sq.m. luxury, 2 levels …
€285,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale under construction Maisonette 97 sq.m. luxury, 2 levels …
€275,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. luxury under construction, 2 levels…
€250,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. luxury under construction, 2 levels…
€230,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Ελευθερές, Νέα Ηρακλίτσα: Πωλείται  Μεζονέτα 100τ.μ. υπό κατασκευή πολυτελείας,  2 επιπέδων …
€210,000
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Potamia, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Potamia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11290 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for €140.000 . This 150 sq. m. furni…
€140,000
House with furniture, with fireplace, with AC in Thassos, Greece
House with furniture, with fireplace, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11289 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . This 35 sq. m. furnish…
€60,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The first floor consists of a li…
€630,000

luxury
