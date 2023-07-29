Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
35
Kavala Prefecture
35
Cottage To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avramylia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avramylia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€ 345,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
€ 170,000
1 room Cottage in Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
€ 144,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
€ 500,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
€ 605,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
€ 285,000
3 room cottage in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
€ 265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
€ 300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 255,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 100,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
€ 125,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
€ 210,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one WCone s…
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Elaiochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 850,000
3 room cottage in Potamia, Greece
3 room cottage
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 480,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agiasma, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agiasma, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€ 270,000
1 room Cottage in Megalos Prinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 153 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 150,000
3 room cottage in Eleftheres, Greece
3 room cottage
Eleftheres, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€ 280,000

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir