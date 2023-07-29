Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€ 500,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
€ 605,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 220,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
€ 285,000
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 140,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 255,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 100,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
€ 125,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
€ 210,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 180,000
3 room cottage in Potamia, Greece
3 room cottage
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 480,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agiasma, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agiasma, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€ 270,000
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE a detached house on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos in Thasso…
€ 250,000
1 room Cottage in Megalos Prinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 153 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€ 150,000
3 room cottage in Eleftheres, Greece
3 room cottage
Eleftheres, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€ 280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€ 230,000

