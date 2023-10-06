Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 330 sq.m in Caval. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourth…
€450,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€215,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
€220,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€165,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 99 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated o…
€195,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 330 sq.meters in Kavala. The duplex is situated on the third floor and th…
€450,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€100,000

