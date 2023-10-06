Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Kavala Regional Unit
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
255
Kavala Prefecture
255
Thassos
5
Eleftheroupoli
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
€220,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€165,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€120,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€140,000

Property types in Kavala Regional Unit

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir