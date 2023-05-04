Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
11
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000

Properties features in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir