  Realting.com
  Greece
  Macedonia and Thrace
  Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  Kavala Prefecture
  Studios

Studios for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
€ 67,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
€ 55,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 55,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€ 80,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
€ 45,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
€ 90,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 33,000
2 room Studio apartment in Palio, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 170,000
Studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 30 m²
€ 33,000
1 room studio apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
€ 25,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€ 55,000

