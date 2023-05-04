Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
511
Thassos
14
Limenaria
10
Eleftheroupoli
5
Keramoti
5
Krinides
5
45 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
1 room apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
1 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 110,000
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
2 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
3 room townhouse in Palio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Palio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skala Marion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
3 room townhouse in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
3 room townhouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000

Properties features in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

