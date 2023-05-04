Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

3 room house in Skala Marion, Greece
3 room house
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€ 670,000
6 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
6 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,500,000
3 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor -1
€ 310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
1 room Cottage in Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 144,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
3 room cottage in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Villa 3 room villa in Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skala Marion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Villa Villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Villa 5 room villa in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
3 room townhouse in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Elaiochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
3 room townhouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
Villa 9 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000

