Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
38
Cottage To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
3 room cottage in Potamia, Greece
3 room cottage
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agiasma, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agiasma, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
1 room Cottage in Megalos Prinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
3 room cottage in Eleftheres, Greece
3 room cottage
Eleftheres, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000

Properties features in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir