  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
38
Cottage To archive
38 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Keramoti, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Keramoti, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
1 room Cottage in Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 144,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
1 room Cottage in Kastro, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
1 room Cottage in Kastro, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
3 room cottage in Theologos, Greece
3 room cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Maries, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Maries, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sotiras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sotiras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Elaiochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000

Mir