Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
275
Thassos
6
Eleftheroupoli
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
1 room apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 220,000
1 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000

Properties features in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir