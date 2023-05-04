Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
275
Thassos
6
Eleftheroupoli
3
170 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
€ 68,400
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
€ 195,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
€ 135,000
4 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
€ 300,000
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 195,000
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
€ 190,000
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 160,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
€ 177,000
2 room apartment in Amygdaleonas, Greece
2 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€ 154,300
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 220,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 145,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 220,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 135,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
€ 139,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€ 59,000
9 room apartment in Palio, Greece
9 room apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 1 050 m²
€ 2,700,000
1 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 30,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
€ 125,000
6 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
6 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 476 m²
€ 480,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 270,000
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€ 160,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 180,000

