Seaview Villas for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Villa 9 room villa in Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 3 room villa in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Villa 4 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

