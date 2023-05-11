Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Korinos
4
11 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 323 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villa in Nea Chrani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 4 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa in Ganochora, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Villa 6 room villa in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

