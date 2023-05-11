Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Korinos
6
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 6 rooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 4
€ 279,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. A v…
3 room townhouse in Ganochora, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 176,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Neokesaria, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Svoronos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
3 room townhouse in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 99,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhouse in Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …

Properties features in Katerini, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
