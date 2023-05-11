Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini

Pool Residential properties for sale in Katerini, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Villa 4 room villa in Nea Chrani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

