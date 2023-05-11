Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Korinos
36
Kallithea
14
Peristasi
12
28 properties total found
2 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 49,900
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room cottage in Neokesaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse in Ganochora, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 176,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Neokesaria, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Cottage 5 rooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
5 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
5 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Floor 3/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
Villa 9 room villa in Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 3 room villa in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room townhouse in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 4 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey house of 670 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 209,900
For sale 3-storey house of 370 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Elatochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…

