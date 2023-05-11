UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Katerini, Greece
Korinos
36
Kallithea
14
Peristasi
12
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
3
1
1/1
€ 49,900
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4
2
3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
2/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
4
2
2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse
Ganochora, Greece
4
2
2
€ 176,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokesaria, Greece
7
2
€ 98,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Cottage 5 rooms
Korinos, Greece
5
1
€ 120,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
5 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
5
3/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
13
3
1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9
4
3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 3 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5
4
2
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
8
3
2
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5
1
1
€ 100,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
3
2
2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
6
2
1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
4
2
1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
6
2
1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3
1
2
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4
2
2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
14
3
4
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey house of 670 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6
1
2
€ 75,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
6
2
3
€ 209,900
For sale 3-storey house of 370 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9
5
3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Elatochori, Greece
3
1
1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
4
1
3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4
1
1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
6
3
2
€ 200,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
7
3
3
€ 270,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Search using the map