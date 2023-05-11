Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Korinos
36
Kallithea
14
Peristasi
12
106 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count -3
Floor 1/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
3 room cottage in Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
3 room cottage in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 154,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 154,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
3 room cottage in Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Townhouse 6 rooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 4
€ 279,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. A v…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Andromachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Andromachi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room cottage in Neokesaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse in Ganochora, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 176,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Neokesaria, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the flo…
9 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
9 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 18
Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
For sale apartment of 520 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
4 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
4 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the flo…
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
3 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 2/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
9 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
9 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
2 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
2 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 143,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
1 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 63,000
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
2 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 143,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
1 room apartment in Ganochora, Greece
1 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…

