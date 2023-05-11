Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Korinos
19
Peristasi
8
Kallithea
4
Cottage To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room cottage in Neokesaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 rooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey house of 670 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 209,900
For sale 3-storey house of 370 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Elatochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Elatochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paleo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…

Properties features in Katerini, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir