Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Korinos
19
Peristasi
8
Kallithea
4
50 properties total found
3 room cottage in Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
3 room cottage in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Andromachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Andromachi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room cottage in Neokesaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale 4-storey house of 201 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 540 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 1-storey house of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 87 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of 2…
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottage in Ganochora, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of …
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 83,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…

