Seaview Apartments for Sale in Katerini, Greece

2 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 49,900
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
5 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
5 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Floor 3/1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…

Mir