  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Katerini, Greece

Kallithea
10
Korinos
7
32 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count -3
Floor 1/1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 154,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
2 room apartment in Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 154,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the flo…
9 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
9 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 18
Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
For sale apartment of 520 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
4 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
4 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the flo…
3 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 2/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
9 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
9 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
2 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
1 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 63,000
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
2 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 143,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
2 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 143,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
1 room apartment in Ganochora, Greece
1 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment in Ganochora, Greece
1 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment in Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment in Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
2 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 118,000
For sale under construction apartment of 86 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
2 room apartment in Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 125,000
For sale under construction apartment of 88 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is…
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
3 room apartment in Korinos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 58,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 55,000
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
3 room apartment in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room apartment
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 93,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
2 room apartment in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
2 room apartment
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 115,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
3 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 145,000
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…

