Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kastoria Regional Unit, Greece

Kastoria
1
Municipality of Kastoria
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polyneri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…

Properties features in Kastoria Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir