Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kastoria Regional Unit, Greece

Kastoria
6
Municipality of Kastoria
6
Chloi
1
Maniaki
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…

Properties features in Kastoria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir