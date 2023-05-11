Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Kastoria

Residential properties for sale in Kastoria, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Maniaki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polyneri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polykarpi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polykarpi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 157,500
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lavdas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000

Properties features in Kastoria, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go