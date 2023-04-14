UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Kassandria
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kassandria, Greece
36 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
4 room house
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
228 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 228 m2, 2 Lev…
3 room house
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Center SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Levels…
6 room house
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
285 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Kallithea SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 285 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
143 m²
-1 Floor
€ 385,000
Afitos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 143 m2, 3 Le…
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a house with a large plot surrounded by forests on the west coast of Kassa…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
2 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room cottage
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
1 room Cottage
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
1 room apartment
Kassandria, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 4-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
