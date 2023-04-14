Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kassandria, Greece

25 properties total found
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Villa 3 room villain Fourka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
3 room cottagein Fourka, Greece
3 room cottage
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
1 room Cottagein Fourka, Greece
1 room Cottage
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa 4 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room cottagein Fourka, Greece
3 room cottage
Fourka, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villain Kassandria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottagein Kassandria, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kassandria, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Kassandria, Greece
3 room cottage
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Kassandria, Greece
3 room cottage
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 107 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
