Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Kassandria, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room townhousein Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhousein Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhousein Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhousein Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
5 room housein Kallithea, Greece
5 room house
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 451 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
4 room housein Kallithea, Greece
4 room house
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 780,000
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Lev…
3 room housein Kallithea, Greece
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 150 m² -1 Floor
€ 475,000
Afitos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room housein Kallithea, Greece
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 143 m² -1 Floor
€ 385,000
Afitos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 143 m2, 3 Le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Villa 4 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 6 room villain Kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir