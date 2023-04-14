Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kassandria, Greece

33 properties total found
3 room townhousein Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
4 room housein Kallithea, Greece
4 room house
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 228 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Kallithea SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 228 m2, 2 Lev…
3 room housein Kassandria, Greece
3 room house
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Center SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Levels…
6 room housein Kallithea, Greece
6 room house
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 285 m² -1 Floor
€ 500,000
Kallithea SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 285 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room housein Kallithea, Greece
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 143 m² -1 Floor
€ 385,000
Afitos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 143 m2, 3 Le…
3 room townhousein Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Kassandria, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a house with a large plot surrounded by forests on the west coast of Kassa…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room cottagein Fourka, Greece
3 room cottage
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
1 room Cottagein Fourka, Greece
1 room Cottage
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhousein Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kassandria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 4-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room townhousein Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
