Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Kassandria
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kassandria, Greece

villas
15
cottages
42
townhouses
32
House To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Totally private villa boasts 180 sq meters and a gated and manicured garden of 330 sq meters…
€380,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€280,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€130,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
€300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
€550,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€350,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kassandria, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€410,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€150,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€600,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€200,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€750,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
€160,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€140,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€220,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir