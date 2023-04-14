Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kassandria, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Fourka, Greece
3 room cottage
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
1 room Cottagein Fourka, Greece
1 room Cottage
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 4-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir