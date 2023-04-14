Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kassandria, Greece

2 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
2 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
1 room apartmentin Kassandria, Greece
1 room apartment
Kassandria, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
