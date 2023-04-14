Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kassandria, Greece

50 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 62 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: HPS3792 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €130.000 . This 62 sq…
4 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
5 bath 130 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: 3-1211 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €280.000 . This 130 s…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: 3-1196 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €250.000 . This 90 sq…
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 88,000
For sale Apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
4 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
4 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
3 bath 125 m²
€ 410,000
Property Code: 3-1073 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for €410.000 . This 125 …
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 39 m²
€ 105,000
Property Code: 3-1060 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €105.000 . This 39,5 sq. …
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 160,000
The apartments are located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters from the great s…
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 45 m²
€ 85,000
Property Code: HPS3393 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €85.000 . This 45 sq.…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 175,000
Property Code: HPS3322 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €175.000 . This 60 s…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 50 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS3321 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €135.000 . This 50 sq…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath 143 m²
€ 385,000
Property Code: HPS3254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €385.000 . This 143 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: HPS3239 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €230.000. This 1…
3 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 180,000
Property Code: HPS3080 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €180.000. This 12…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 58 m²
€ 105,000
Property Code: HPS2714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for €105.000. This 58 s…
3 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: 4-876 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €130.000. This 105…
3 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: 4-867 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €130.000. This 105…
3 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: 4-824 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €230.000. This 100…
1 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
1 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath 57 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: 4-738 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €160.000. This 57 …
3 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath 73 m²
€ 155,000
Property Code: 4-610 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €155.000. This 73 …
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For saleDuplex of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the second…
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 45 m²
€ 80,000
The apartment is located 400 meters from the picturesque sandy beach in Kallithea village.  …
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 129,000
Property Code: 3-568 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €129.000. This 65 sq. m. A…
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 244 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath 100 m²
€ 420,000
5 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
5 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: 1-68 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €400.000. This 150 sq. m. …
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 77 m²
€ 155,000
The apartments are located in a popular tourist village Afytos 300 meters from the picturesc…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath 64 m²
€ 130,000
The apartment is located in a picturescue traditional greek village Afytos which is famous w…
1 room apartmentin Fourka, Greece
1 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath 25 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 60,000
The apartment is located in the complex of houses in Fourka village only 150 meters from the…
