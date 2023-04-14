UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Kassandria
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kassandria, Greece
Apartment
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
62 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: HPS3792 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €130.000 . This 62 sq…
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
5 bath
130 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: 3-1211 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €280.000 . This 130 s…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: 3-1196 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €250.000 . This 90 sq…
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 88,000
For sale Apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
4 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
3 bath
125 m²
€ 410,000
Property Code: 3-1073 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for €410.000 . This 125 …
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
39 m²
€ 105,000
Property Code: 3-1060 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €105.000 . This 39,5 sq. …
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 160,000
The apartments are located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters from the great s…
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
45 m²
€ 85,000
Property Code: HPS3393 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €85.000 . This 45 sq.…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 175,000
Property Code: HPS3322 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €175.000 . This 60 s…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
50 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS3321 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €135.000 . This 50 sq…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
143 m²
€ 385,000
Property Code: HPS3254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €385.000 . This 143 sq.…
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: HPS3239 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €230.000. This 1…
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 180,000
Property Code: HPS3080 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €180.000. This 12…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
58 m²
€ 105,000
Property Code: HPS2714 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for €105.000. This 58 s…
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
105 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: 4-876 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €130.000. This 105…
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
105 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: 4-867 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €130.000. This 105…
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: 4-824 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €230.000. This 100…
1 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
57 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: 4-738 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €160.000. This 57 …
3 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
73 m²
€ 155,000
Property Code: 4-610 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €155.000. This 73 …
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For saleDuplex of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the second…
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
45 m²
€ 80,000
The apartment is located 400 meters from the picturesque sandy beach in Kallithea village. …
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 129,000
Property Code: 3-568 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €129.000. This 65 sq. m. A…
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 244 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath
100 m²
€ 420,000
5 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
2 bath
150 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: 1-68 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €400.000. This 150 sq. m. …
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
77 m²
€ 155,000
The apartments are located in a popular tourist village Afytos 300 meters from the picturesc…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
64 m²
€ 130,000
The apartment is located in a picturescue traditional greek village Afytos which is famous w…
1 room apartment
Fourka, Greece
1 bath
25 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 60,000
The apartment is located in the complex of houses in Fourka village only 150 meters from the…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map