Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Karpathos Regional Unit
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Karpathos Regional Unit, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room house with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
5 room house with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 125 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 125 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
€450,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 450 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Ha…
€780,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 square meters on the peninsula of Athos, the region of Halkid…
€670,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in South Aegean, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 327 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 327 square meters.m on the peninsula of Athon, the…
€1,000,000

Properties features in Karpathos Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir