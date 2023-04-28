Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly

Residential properties for sale in Karditsa Regional Unit, Greece

demos limnes plastera
1
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Belokomiti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Belokomiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 2 …

Properties features in Karditsa Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir