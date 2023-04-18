UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Kantanos - Selinos Municipality
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kantanos - Selinos Municipality, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
1 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 198,000
The maisonetta is located in the popular village Hanioti only 50 meters from the great beach…
3 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
2 Floor
€ 110,000
Second floor apartment for sale in Amygdaleon, in a two-storey building, newly built, 80,73 …
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
407 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale apartment of 407 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
3 room townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 449,658
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
1 room Cottage
Potamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 999,240
For sale, a complex of 5 houses in Potamos area near Corfu town and in the immediate vicinit…
1 room Cottage
Giannades, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 99,924
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 119,909
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level.…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 159,878
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 220,000
This house for sale in Chania Crete is located between olive trees and with direct acces fro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 229,825
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Townhouse
Evropouli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 49,962
For sale maisonette 80 square meters in the heart of Evropouloi village, a few kilometers aw…
Properties features in Kantanos - Selinos Municipality, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map