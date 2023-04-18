Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kantanos - Selinos Municipality

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kantanos - Selinos Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room housein Chaniotis, Greece
2 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 198,000
The maisonetta is located in the popular village Hanioti only 50 meters from the great beach…
3 room apartmentin Amygdaleonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 2 Floor
€ 110,000
Second floor apartment for sale in Amygdaleon, in a two-storey building, newly built, 80,73 …
1 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 407 m² Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale apartment of 407 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
3 room townhousein Gouvia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 449,658
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
1 room Cottagein Potamos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Potamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 999,240
For sale, a complex of 5 houses in Potamos area near Corfu town and in the immediate vicinit…
1 room Cottagein Giannades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Giannades, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 99,924
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Townhousein Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 119,909
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level.…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Toroni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,878
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 220,000
This house for sale in Chania Crete is located between olive trees and with direct acces fro…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 229,825
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Townhousein Evropouli, Greece
Townhouse
Evropouli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 49,962
For sale maisonette 80 square meters in the heart of Evropouloi village, a few kilometers aw…

Properties features in Kantanos - Selinos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir