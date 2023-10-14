Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kamena Vourla, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€215,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
€373,000
