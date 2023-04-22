Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kamena Vourla, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Villa 4 room villa in Stratoniki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stratoniki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 4
€ 590,259
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
1 room apartment in Svoronos, Greece
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 61,977
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 348,902
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
4 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 bath 208 m²
€ 950,000
Property Code: HPS3531 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ntepo for €950.000 . This 208 sq…
9 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms 728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 3 Le…
1 room Cottage in elaiones moudania, Greece
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,475,648
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
2 room apartment in sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 147,565
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 177,078
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 199,000
A renovated two-level stone apartment for sale in Vamvakopoulo close to Chania city center h…
5 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
