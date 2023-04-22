UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
Kamena Vourla
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Stratoniki, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 590,259
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 61,977
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 348,902
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 bath
208 m²
€ 950,000
Property Code: HPS3531 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ntepo for €950.000 . This 208 sq…
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
275 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
-1 Floor
€ 300,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 3 Le…
1 room Cottage
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,475,648
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement The ground floor T…
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 147,565
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Angelochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 177,078
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 199,000
A renovated two-level stone apartment for sale in Vamvakopoulo close to Chania city center h…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map