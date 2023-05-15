Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos molou - agiou konstantinou
  6. Kamena Vourla

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kamena Vourla, Greece

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Kamena Vourla, Greece
3 room apartment
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir