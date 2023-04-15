Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Kalyvia Thorikou
  7. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir