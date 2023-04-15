Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Kalyvia Thorikou
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

12 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 222 m²
€ 570,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 260 m²
€ 650,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 227 m²
€ 580,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 225 m²
€ 550,000
ID: 1186 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 225 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 230 m²
€ 550,000
Code: 1183 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa of total area of 230 sq.m. 2 levels. It consi…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 265 m²
€ 580,000
ID: 1180 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 265 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 235 m²
€ 610,000
ID: 1175 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences of total…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 275 m²
€ 655,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 278 m²
€ 655,000
ID: 1170 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences in Leontin…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath 276 m²
€ 560,000
Ref: 1167 - Lagonissi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences "Leoni…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath 226 m²
€ 370,000
ID: 1157 - Olympic Village of Kalyvia Thorikou FOR SALE Villa with a total area of 226 sq.m.…
Villa 6 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
