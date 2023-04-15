Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Kalyvia Thorikou
  7. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir